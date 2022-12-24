×

News

Big Nuz member Mampintsha has died

24 December 2022
TshisaLIVE
Entertainment
Big Nuz member Mampintsha has died.
Big Nuz member Mampintsha has died.
Image: Instagram/Mampintsha

Mampintsha, gqom musician and husband to Babes Wodumo, has died.

The star died on Saturday morning. 

West Ink Records manager Sbu Ncube confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying an official statement would follow.

Record label Afrotainment released an official statement on Wednesday confirming speculation that started at the weekend that the 40-year-old, whose real name is, Mandla Maphumulo, was admitted at King Edward Hospital in Durban.

This after the star, who burst to fame as part of a musical group Big Nuz, suffered a minor stroke. It added that the musician was under the supervision of doctors.

Mampintsha and Babes, real name Bongekile Simelane, have a child, affectionately known as Sponge.

The pair tied the knot a year ago and their wedding was screened in a Showmax special, in addition to the reality TV show Uthando Lodumo.

This is a developing story.

