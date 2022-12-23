Zama Jobe excited about performing in Gqeberha for first time
By Simtembile Mgidi - 23 December 2022
Award-winning musician Zama Jobe will be presenting an intimate session in Gqeberha for the first time.
Jobe, 37, known for her breakthrough on season two of Idols SA, and subsequent hits Ndawo Yami, Ndoni Yamanzi and Thula Mntwana, said she was excited about performing for music lovers in the city. ..
