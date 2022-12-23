×

Wet Christmas predicted for most parts of the country

23 December 2022
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
Wet weather conditions can be expected in most parts of the country on Christmas Day. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The South African Weather Service has forecast wet conditions for most parts of the country on Christmas Day.

Forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said showers and thundershowers can be expected in parts of Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the south coast of the Western Cape on Christmas Day.

LISTEN | Garth Sampson predicts weather for Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds over Christmas

According to Mahlangu, the wet weather will continue into the Day Of Goodwill. 

Wet conditions are expected to begin on Friday in the eastern parts of the Free State and Eastern Cape. 

“A yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements,  roads, low-lying areas and bridges, localised damage to property and livelihood and vehicle accidents are expected over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday,” Mahlangu said.

