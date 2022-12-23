Warning to criminals as new police recruits take up posts in the Bay
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 23 December 2022
Beware, we will be watching you.
That is the warning to all would-be lawbreakers this festive season from Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene. ..
Warning to criminals as new police recruits take up posts in the Bay
Beware, we will be watching you.
That is the warning to all would-be lawbreakers this festive season from Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics