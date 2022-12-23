Suspected thief nabbed in Vryburg after being found with stolen sheep

A 34-year-old man who failed to account for the sheep he was selling at an abattoir in North West was arrested on Tuesday.
Itemogeng Joseph Khavango, 34, appeared before the Vryburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of possession of suspected stolen stock. He was remanded in custody until a week later when he is expected to apply for bail.
Khavango was arrested in Stella after members of the Vryburg stock theft and endangered species unit made a follow-up after receiving information about a person selling sheep at Stella Abattoirs.
“The accused was found in possession of 15 sheep worth R37,500. He was arrested after failing to account for the sheep,” police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said.
The owner was located and positively identified his stock.
