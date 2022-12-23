Plettenberg Bay welcomes visitors with open arms
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 23 December 2022
It has been two years since the holidaymakers and tourists last enjoyed the full Garden Route experience without Covid-19 restrictions, and it is clear the rules have changed as an influx of tourists flood the region.
Plett tourism chief executive Patty Butterworth said she welcomed people from all over SA to enjoy the sights, sounds and special feeling the Eden district had to offer, with the biggest winner the economy of Plettenberg Bay and neighbouring towns. ..
