Overwhelming response to call to help animals this Christmas
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 23 December 2022
Remembering the reason for the season and ensuring all God’s creatures played a part in the festivities, Belinda Volschenk put out a call on social media for the public to sponsor toys, treats and blankets for Animal Welfare.
And the response was overwhelming...
Overwhelming response to call to help animals this Christmas
Remembering the reason for the season and ensuring all God’s creatures played a part in the festivities, Belinda Volschenk put out a call on social media for the public to sponsor toys, treats and blankets for Animal Welfare.
And the response was overwhelming...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics