The department of water & sanitation has urged Gauteng residents to use water sparingly over the Christmas weekend as the province’s storage capacity recorded a minimal increase from last week’s 101.0% to 101.5% this week.
“We understand there could be a number of festivities planned for the Christmas weekend and we emphasise the need for prudent water use,” department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said.
“If you are heading out, please ensure your taps are closed and leaks are attended to. South Africa is a water-scarce country and we need to be mindful of our relations with this precious resource during the Christmas season and beyond.”
According to a weekly report on the status of dam levels issued by the department earlier this week, the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), which comprises 14 dams, has increased from 99.5% to 102.3%.
Mavasa said the Vaal Dam, which is in the IVRS, is at 106.8% from 101.2%, while the Klipdrift Dam on the Loop Spruit River is unchanged at last week’s 102.9%.
Gauteng residents urged to use water sparingly over Christmas weekend
Reporter
Image: 123RF/maridav
The department of water & sanitation has urged Gauteng residents to use water sparingly over the Christmas weekend as the province’s storage capacity recorded a minimal increase from last week’s 101.0% to 101.5% this week.
“We understand there could be a number of festivities planned for the Christmas weekend and we emphasise the need for prudent water use,” department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said.
“If you are heading out, please ensure your taps are closed and leaks are attended to. South Africa is a water-scarce country and we need to be mindful of our relations with this precious resource during the Christmas season and beyond.”
According to a weekly report on the status of dam levels issued by the department earlier this week, the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), which comprises 14 dams, has increased from 99.5% to 102.3%.
Mavasa said the Vaal Dam, which is in the IVRS, is at 106.8% from 101.2%, while the Klipdrift Dam on the Loop Spruit River is unchanged at last week’s 102.9%.
“Bon Accord Dam on the Apies River has marginally decreased from 108.1% to 107.2% and Rietvlei Dam on the Hennops River has recorded an increase from last week’s 100.9% to 101.2% this week.”
Maintaining its above-average percentage, Roodeplaat Dam recorded 100.7% from 100.6% the previous week. Also remaining above average is Bronkhorstspruit Dam at 101.4% from 100.3%.
The department has reiterated its plea to consumers to use water sparingly, refrain from vandalising water infrastructure and fix and report water leaks to local authorities while it continues to work with provincial and local governments to ensure consistent and reliable water supply.
On Wednesday, the department said the weekly report indicated a sharp increase in water levels in reservoirs around the country to 94.6% this week, compared to last week’s 91.6%.
This was a huge improvement from last year’s 88.4% national average.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics