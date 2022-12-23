×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Another Christmas behind bars for alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche

Judge dismisses new bail bid due to accused's propensity for interfering with witnesses

Premium
23 December 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche will spend his second Christmas behind bars as his bail application based on new facts was dismissed in court on Friday.

Delivering his judgment in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, magistrate Kriban Pillay said Terblanche’s conduct during his ongoing court battle had been “mischievous”, and he had shown a propensity for interfering with witnesses...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read