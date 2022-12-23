ActionSA calls for Durban beaches to be closed pending probe into triple drowning tragedy

ActionSA has called for all Durban beaches to be closed pending investigation into the drowning tragedy that claimed three lives at Durban’s North Beach on Saturday.
ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the eThekwini municipality had failed to put in place measures to avoid a recurrence.
“In a leaked report, the city’s integrity and investigation unit received an anonymous complaint alleging irregular appointment of a service provider, Lifesaving SA (LSA), a non-profit organisation used by the municipality to train lifeguards,” he said.
“It was [said] the NPO was not accredited by the SA Qualifications Authority (Saqa), Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority or the department of employment & labour.”
Mncwango said the report concluded the lifeguard certificates issued by LSA did not meet the standards of the department of employment & labour and should be considered invalid.
“The report recommended appointing an accredited service provider,” he said.
“With these findings it has become evident that incompetence in the eThekwini municipality runs deep. However, the municipality did not adhere to its own recommendations and ActionSA strongly advocates for the closure of beaches while we await investigation findings to avoid putting more lives at risk.
“ActionSA will work tirelessly to uproot incompetence within the municipality.”
Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE the city did not have time to entertain ActionSA’s call.
“We are very busy attending to the needs of thousands of visitors in our city. We do not have time to entertain frivolous statements that seek to distract us from this important responsibility we are discharging for our tourism.”
LSA said it was concerned about the false statements made by the party who had no experience or knowledge of lifesaving or the training of lifeguards.
LSA president Dhaya Sewduth said LSA has no contractual relationship with the eThekwini municipality or any other municipality.
“The allegation that LSA was somehow involved in irregular procurement is not only slanderous but false.”
Sewduth said their high qualification standards were well-known, and they were affiliated to the International Life Saving Federation and registered with the Culture, Art, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority and accredited by the Saqa.
“It is regrettable that such an honourable association with a track record of noble service to the community had to fall victim to political opportunism.”
