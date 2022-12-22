Two passengers were killed in an attack aboard a bus travelling to Zimbabwe from Pretoria near Bela Bela, Limpopo, in the early hours of Thursday.
The bus, belonging to Copperbelt Bus Company, was headed to the Zimbabwean capital Harare.
Limpopo police said two cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery had been opened.
“Three suspects apparently boarded a Harare-bound bus at Bosman Street station in Pretoria, pretending to be passengers. The bus, belonging to Copperbelt Bus Company, left Pretoria just after 1am this morning,” said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.
“As it passed Mantsole weighbridge along the N1 road, one of the suspects allegedly produced a firearm and shot through the front windscreen, forcing the driver to pull over.
“The other suspects shot three women, instantly killing two and critically injuring the other. All other passengers were then ordered to disembark and lie on the ground. They were robbed of their belongings, including cash, cellphones and passports.
“The suspects were then allegedly picked up by another motor vehicle following the bus.”
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the attack and called for the perpetrators to be tracked down and charged.
“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects may contact Capt Dana Smith on 081-577-4383, the Crime Stop number 08600-1011 or send the message via MySAPS app,” police said.
TimesLIVE
Two passengers killed in shooting aboard Pretoria bus bound for Harare
Image: Supplied / SAPS
TimesLIVE
