Stronger water system means metro supply reasonably certain
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 December 2022
Residents can breathe easy these holidays knowing Nelson Mandela Bay’s dams will not take too much strain as holidaymakers flood the region this summer.
Despite the lower water levels compared with 2021, water controls along with augmentation and integration of the reticulation system will keep the water flowing to most parts of the metro barring any extreme event...
Stronger water system means metro supply reasonably certain
Residents can breathe easy these holidays knowing Nelson Mandela Bay’s dams will not take too much strain as holidaymakers flood the region this summer.
Despite the lower water levels compared with 2021, water controls along with augmentation and integration of the reticulation system will keep the water flowing to most parts of the metro barring any extreme event...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics