Metro hog-ties Nelson Mandela Bay pub in power row
Three Legged Pig owner up in arms after being slapped with R808,000 rates and services bill
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 22 December 2022
An ongoing row over an electricity bill running into hundreds of thousands of rand has sparked a legal battle between a restaurant and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Gqeberha bar and restaurant Three Legged Pig and the metro are at odds over a rates and services bill which has left the Colleen Glen establishment without electricity despite paying R240,000 three weeks ago...
Metro hog-ties Nelson Mandela Bay pub in power row
Three Legged Pig owner up in arms after being slapped with R808,000 rates and services bill
An ongoing row over an electricity bill running into hundreds of thousands of rand has sparked a legal battle between a restaurant and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
Gqeberha bar and restaurant Three Legged Pig and the metro are at odds over a rates and services bill which has left the Colleen Glen establishment without electricity despite paying R240,000 three weeks ago...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics