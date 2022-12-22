Matric marker dies in accident while returning home to KwaBhaca
By Herald Reporter - 22 December 2022
The annual matric marking session was marred by a tragic accident on Wednesday when a teacher died while travelling home to KwaBhaca from the Strelitzia marking centre in Kariega.
Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade sent his condolences to the family of Zisebenzele Mramba. ..
