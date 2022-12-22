Job scarcity motivates migrants to develop township economy in Knysna
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 22 December 2022
The vibey Sanlam taxi rank precinct in Knysna is known for contributing towards developing the township economy.
The area has taverns, spaza shops, fast food businesses, beauty salons and barber shops, and employs both locals and foreigners. ..
Job scarcity motivates migrants to develop township economy in Knysna
The vibey Sanlam taxi rank precinct in Knysna is known for contributing towards developing the township economy.
The area has taverns, spaza shops, fast food businesses, beauty salons and barber shops, and employs both locals and foreigners. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics