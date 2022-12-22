Jessop’s mighty rhino run points to new road for conservation
Bay endurance athlete’s epic ultra-marathon highlights need for more community involvement to stop poaching scourge
By Guy Rogers - 22 December 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay endurance athlete Sharon Jessop finished her 89-day 1,881km extreme run to the Mozambican border this week with two overriding epiphanies — community ownership of game reserves is the way to go, and tourism is the new gold.
Jessop left Gqeberha on September 22 and arrived at the Lebombo Border Post on the boundary of northern KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique on December 20, completing the incredible journey she laid out for herself in partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay rhino conservation group One Land Love It...
