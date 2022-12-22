Family shocked by bizarre murder of pregnant woman
Malabar mother of two shot once under each armpit
Premium
By Devon Koen - 22 December 2022
A friendly and loving person — that is how the shocked and traumatised family described slain mother of two Lutricia Solomon, after her coldblooded murder at the weekend.
Solomon, 23, was eight months’ pregnant when she was shot dead in a shack behind her family’s home in Burness Street, Malabar, on Saturday night...
