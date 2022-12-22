With Christmas just a few days away, the Missionvale Care Centre brought smiles to the faces of thousands as they spread a little joy this week, distributing gifts to their beneficiaries and food parcels to the surrounding community.
HeraldLIVE
Christmas comes early for thousands in Helenvale, thanks to Missionvale Care Centre
Image: Supplied
With Christmas just a few days away, the Missionvale Care Centre brought smiles to the faces of thousands as they spread a little joy this week, distributing gifts to their beneficiaries and food parcels to the surrounding community.
The children of Missionvale received Christmas gifts while thousands of residents received food parcels.
Centre manager Sabrina Lambers said while many beneficiaries collected their parcels at the centre, a group of volunteers and community health practitioners had delivered parcels to those who were homebound due to ill-health.
Close to 5,000 food parcels were distributed over the few days leading up to Christmas.
“Nutrition is medicine, and we have to ensure that no-one goes hungry this Christmas,” Lambers said.
“We also note that sickly people cannot take their medicine on an empty stomach.
“It is important that we reach out to every single one in Missionvale who relies on the centre.”
She said community health workers regularly walked the dusty streets of Missionvale where they provided home-based care to sick residents.
“Beyond Christmas, food parcels are distributed weekly to ensure a holistic approach in treating those who are suffering from HIV and tuberculosis, and other ailments.”
This year, volunteers from Australia joined the food parcel distribution.
Lambers said Australia had become one of the largest international alliances of the Missionvale Care Centre.
Such alliances were important to ensure the mission of the centre was executed efficiently, she said.
“Our late founder, Sister Ethel Normoyle, has touched the hearts of many people, including volunteers abroad.
“We are pleased to have our international partners volunteer personally and appreciate their contributions throughout the year,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
