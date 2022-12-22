Businessman's plan to to curb dangerous swimming amid drought
By Tshepiso Mametela - 22 December 2022
A Kariega businessman is digging deep to make a difference in the community, one swimming pool at a time.
After discovering a large group of children swimming in his private dam, Furnworld International owner Armand du Preez decided to visit the Rosedale public pool, where he found a facility in good condition but missing one vital element — water...
