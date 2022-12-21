×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pint-sized Owethu has a big story to tell

Seven-year-old Motherwell girl was youngest nominee at SA Literary Awards

Premium
21 December 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

She might be small, but she’s got big story to tell as the youngest nominee for the Children’s Literature Award 2022 at the recent SA Literary Awards.

Owethu Ndlakuse, 7, of Motherwell, was nominated for her book Molweni igama lam ngu Owethu (Hello, My Name is Owethu) which was launched in June 2021...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...

Most Read