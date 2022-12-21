×

News

NMU lecturer SA’s first certified passive house designer

By Herald Reporter - 21 December 2022

In a boost for sustainable building, a Nelson Mandela University lecturer has become the first certified passive house designer in SA.

Construction management lecturer Ashvin Manga’s recently received his qualification in passive house (PH) design from the independent Passive House Institute in Germany...

