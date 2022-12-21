NMU lecturer SA’s first certified passive house designer
By Herald Reporter - 21 December 2022
In a boost for sustainable building, a Nelson Mandela University lecturer has become the first certified passive house designer in SA.
Construction management lecturer Ashvin Manga’s recently received his qualification in passive house (PH) design from the independent Passive House Institute in Germany...
NMU lecturer SA’s first certified passive house designer
In a boost for sustainable building, a Nelson Mandela University lecturer has become the first certified passive house designer in SA.
Construction management lecturer Ashvin Manga’s recently received his qualification in passive house (PH) design from the independent Passive House Institute in Germany...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics