New advisers for science centre
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 21 December 2022
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has appointed a new advisory committee for the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre to oversee critical issues and formulate strategic recommendations to promote the efficiency of the centre.
The new advisory committee is led by a team of experts from various industries including Noxolo Kahlana, Richman Festile, Yandiswa Jacobs, Basanda Pongoma, Bongekile Filana, Sikhumbuzo Nofemele, Gugulethu Mtsweni, Nomso Kana, and Nomfundo Metula — all of whom have committed their time to provide strategic and operational guidance...
New advisers for science centre
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has appointed a new advisory committee for the Nelson Mandela Bay Science and Technology Centre to oversee critical issues and formulate strategic recommendations to promote the efficiency of the centre.
The new advisory committee is led by a team of experts from various industries including Noxolo Kahlana, Richman Festile, Yandiswa Jacobs, Basanda Pongoma, Bongekile Filana, Sikhumbuzo Nofemele, Gugulethu Mtsweni, Nomso Kana, and Nomfundo Metula — all of whom have committed their time to provide strategic and operational guidance...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics