Gqeberha man caught napping — beer, clothes and cash stolen from vehicle
Image: 123RF/ KZENON
Not even your liquor is safe this festive season.
A Gqeberha resident was caught napping and when he woke up — after falling asleep in his vehicle — found his beer, cash and clothes had been stolen.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Humewood police arrested six suspects at about 11.30pm on Tuesday who were found in possession of property allegedly stolen out of a parked vehicle in Bird Street while the driver was fast asleep.
“It is alleged police spotted a person walking in Lawrence Street in Central with two six packs of beer.
“On questioning, the male offered various explanations as to the possession which was followed up by police and confirmed to be lies.”
Naidu said further investigations led police to Bird Street where they found the driver still asleep with the back window, broken.
“They woke up the driver who was oblivious of the break-in. Police were directed to a property in Pearson Street where five occupants were found (three females and two males).
“All the stolen property taken from the car ,which included liquor, clothing and a large amount of cash, was found and positively identified by the owner.”
All suspects, aged between 28 and 36, were detained on charges of theft out of motor vehicle and possession of suspected stolen property.
She said they were expected to appear in court soon.
“Police are appealing to people that during this time of the year, year-end parties are taking place and everyone is in the festive mood therefore arrangements must be made prior for partygoers to be picked up so as to avoid situations like this when people are too drunk or tired to drive home.
“Valuable items should never be left in the vehicle in view of anyone,” Naidu said.
