×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Truck hijackers seize valuable haul of catalytic converters

Stock reportedly worth R40m lost as hi-tech hoodlums strike for third time this year in Bay

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 20 December 2022

Hi-tech truck hijackers have struck in Nelson Mandela Bay, again — the target, catalytic converters worth millions of rand.

This marks the third time in 2022 that hijackers have hit trucks carrying the converters...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...

Most Read