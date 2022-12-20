×

News

KZN crime intelligence officers accused of double murder to apply for bail

20 December 2022
Orrin Singh
Reporter
Members from the Hawks offices in Port Shepstone (pictured) arrested two crime intelligence officers, a businessman and two of his employees in connection with a double murder last week.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Two KwaZulu-Natal police crime intelligence officers charged with a double murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and attempted murder are expected to apply for bail in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

Officers Mark Naidoo, 47, and Mervyn Craig Nadarajan, 42, attached to the crime intelligence unit in Port Shepstone, will appear alongside businessman Dane Rangasamy, 38, Vishaan Dharamraj, 43, and Rajeeth Dharamraj, 47.

The five men stand accused of severely assaulting two of Rangasamy's employees earlier this year and dumping their bodies in veld in the Msinsini area. 

Vishaan and Rajeeth Dharamraj are believed to be employees of Rangasamy, who owns a motor vehicle workshop in the Marburg area. 

It is understood the victims had been accused of theft.

The Hawks said they were reported missing at Msinsini police station in February.

“A missing person docket was registered and the investigation ensued. On February 28, a decomposed body was found in the Msinsini area and it positively identified as one of the missing people.

“Investigations continued and in September the skeletal remains, suspected to be those of the other missing person, were found in the same vicinity.”

DNA samples were collected and sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis.

On Tuesday last week Hawks members from the Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit, working with the Port Shepstone tactical response team and Ugu district detectives, arrested the accused. 

TimesLIVE

