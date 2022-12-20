Delegates react to Ramaphosa’s victory
By Yolanda Palezweni - 20 December 2022
From a chaotic start to absolute jubilation after the vote — delegates sang and danced after ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa stormed to victory at the party’s national elective conference on Monday.
Kwa-ZuluNatal delegate Menzi Ngubane said the newly elected top 7 would renew the party...
