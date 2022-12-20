Burgersdorp besieged by river of sewage
DA says eco-health disaster looming, points to link with Gariep Dam; Joe Gqabi district municipality blames thieves, vandals
By Guy Rogers - 20 December 2022
A river of sewage is flowing on the outskirts of Burgersdorp, in north-central Eastern Cape, threatening the health of the adjacent Thembisa community.
The sewage spill, caused by a broken pump station, is also running into the Stormberg River and the contaminated flow threatens initiates encamped in the area, as well as livestock and crops irrigated from the river, with the possibility of leaching into underground water supplies...
