News

Approved northern areas festival cancelled after SLA not signed

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 20 December 2022

There will be no festival for the northern areas this summer season.

ZL Entertainment confirmed it would not host the Northern Gems Festival, which was due to kick off on Wednesday, after Nelson Mandela Bay municipality refused to sign a service level agreement (SLA) — officially scuppering the event...

