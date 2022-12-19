Will Northern areas music festival go ahead?
Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 19 December 2022
With just three days to go, preparations for an inaugural Northern Gems music festival are in limbo, with leaders of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality at loggerheads over whether the city should fund the event.
By Sunday, it was still unclear if acting city boss Selwyn Thys would sign an agreement giving the go-ahead for funding of R1m to ensure the event takes place in the Bay’s northern areas...
Will Northern areas music festival go ahead?
With just three days to go, preparations for an inaugural Northern Gems music festival are in limbo, with leaders of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality at loggerheads over whether the city should fund the event.
By Sunday, it was still unclear if acting city boss Selwyn Thys would sign an agreement giving the go-ahead for funding of R1m to ensure the event takes place in the Bay’s northern areas...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics