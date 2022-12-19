×

WATCH | Buenos Aires heaves with joy at Argentina winning World Cup final

By Marc Strydom - 19 December 2022
Fans at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires celebrate Argentina winning the World Cup final against France in on December 18 2022.
Image: Reuters/Martin Villar

Argentina's capital Buenos Aires erupted in scenes of delirium as Lionel Messi steered their national team to a 4-2 penalties victory in the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar, on Sunday night.

The thrilling game, already being called the greatest World Cup final, ended 2-2 after normal time and 3-3 after extra time.

