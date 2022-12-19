Last-minute push for support in race to lead ANC
Tense wait for outcome of voting, with first prize being president of party
Premium
By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 19 December 2022
As the high-stakes showdown between warring ANC factions came to a close on Sunday, rivals held last-minute rallies to whip up support around the Nasrec precinct in Johannesburg as delegates started to cast their votes.
Voting started late on Sunday, with the 4,426 branch delegates posting their ballot for the party’s top seven leaders. ..
Last-minute push for support in race to lead ANC
Tense wait for outcome of voting, with first prize being president of party
As the high-stakes showdown between warring ANC factions came to a close on Sunday, rivals held last-minute rallies to whip up support around the Nasrec precinct in Johannesburg as delegates started to cast their votes.
Voting started late on Sunday, with the 4,426 branch delegates posting their ballot for the party’s top seven leaders. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics