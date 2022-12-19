Knysna gardener using his green fingers to help beautify township
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 19 December 2022
A Knysna township, known for being rife with illegal dumpsites, is turning over a new leaf after a nursery owner set out to beautify dumpsites and revive the gardening culture in the informal settlement.
For more than a decade, Shane Jantjies dreamed of cleaning the Hlalani informal settlement, but it was only after he was retrenched that he combined his green fingers and heart of gold to achieve that dream. ..
