Heavy rains cause woes for residents, municipality
Urgent attention to blocked stormwater drainage system needed, says mayor after homes flooded
Premium
By Devon Koen - 19 December 2022
Mattresses stacked to the ceiling, wet clothing on the line and desperate residents throwing buckets of water out of their homes.
These were some of the scenes in Kwazakhele at the weekend after heavy rain on Saturday morning...
