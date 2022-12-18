×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Three drown at Durban beach in incident involving more than 100

By Mfundo Mkhize - 18 December 2022
Despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, three people lost their lives while others were transported to hospital. Stock photo.
SUSPECTED DROWNING: Despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, three people lost their lives while others were transported to hospital. Stock photo.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

The eThekwini municipality has confirmed the drowning of three people, including a teenager, at Durban's North Beach on Saturday.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said a team comprising of 35 lifeguards and another team of paramedics had a grim tasks of executing a mass rescue efforts to assist more than 100 people who were involved in the incident.

"Despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, three people lost their lives while others were transported to hospital," said Mayisela.

"The municipality is saddened by the tragedy and sends condolences to the families of the deceased."

This comes barely a week after two girls were drowned in Park Rynie on the south coast.

According to Mi7 National Group, it is believed the families of the two friends were holidaying in the area when they were pulled by the current.

Bystanders recovered the body of a 15-year-old, while a 12-year-old was found by an emergency search and rescue team.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...

Most Read