Seven killed in minibus crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal

Seven people were killed in a crash on the N3 between Bergville and Tugela Plaza on Sunday afternoon.
A truck and minibus taxi were involved in the collision.
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said the minibus had overturned.
“Tragically seven people sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics from KZN EMS, together with their colleagues from several private ambulance services, have treated six patients at the scene for injuries ranging from serious to critical,” he said.
The southbound carriageway towards Durban was obstructed.
“Please slow down, be vigilant and remain patient,” said N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra.
