The army is being deployed at some power stations in South Africa as plant breakdowns, theft and vandalism contribute to unprecedented levels of load-shedding imposed by Eskom.
The power utility's acting spokesperson Aubrey Sambo confirmed that the military had been deployed at four power stations.
“Eskom can confirm that members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) have been deployed at some of its stations .... Eskom has received deployments at Camden, Majuba, Tutuka and Grootvlei power stations,” said Sambo.
This follows a request to the minister of defence from the presidency and minister of public enterprises to respond “to the growing threat of sabotage, theft, vandalism and corruption at Eskom power stations,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed to Bloomberg.
At least 10 SANDF members were assigned to each of the four plants and further deployments would be announced, he added.
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter tendered his resignation this week as rolling blackouts continued unabated, taking a toll on critical infrastructure such as water and sewage pump stations in municipalities across the country.
TimesLIVE
SANDF deployed at power stations
Journalist
Image: Thulani Mbele
The army is being deployed at some power stations in South Africa as plant breakdowns, theft and vandalism contribute to unprecedented levels of load-shedding imposed by Eskom.
The power utility's acting spokesperson Aubrey Sambo confirmed that the military had been deployed at four power stations.
“Eskom can confirm that members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) have been deployed at some of its stations .... Eskom has received deployments at Camden, Majuba, Tutuka and Grootvlei power stations,” said Sambo.
This follows a request to the minister of defence from the presidency and minister of public enterprises to respond “to the growing threat of sabotage, theft, vandalism and corruption at Eskom power stations,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed to Bloomberg.
At least 10 SANDF members were assigned to each of the four plants and further deployments would be announced, he added.
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter tendered his resignation this week as rolling blackouts continued unabated, taking a toll on critical infrastructure such as water and sewage pump stations in municipalities across the country.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics