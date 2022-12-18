A 23-year-old pregnant woman was shot dead and found in a shack in Malabar at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said details of the shooting, which claimed the life of Lutricia Soloman, remained sketchy.
According to Naidu, Solomon, who was eight months’ pregnant, was in a shack at the back of a house in Burness Street with a friend.
At about 9.30pm, the friend ran into the main house crying, telling Solomon’s boyfriend to go and check if she was alive.
“When the boyfriend went to the shack, he found her dead.
“She sustained a bullet wound under each armpit,” Naidu said.
A statement was yet to be taken from the friend, who had reportedly run away due to shock.
“At this stage, it is not clear what had transpired in the shack,” Naidu said.
Police are investigating a case of murder.
HeraldLIVE
Pregnant woman shot dead in Malabar shack
Court reporter
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
A 23-year-old pregnant woman was shot dead and found in a shack in Malabar at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said details of the shooting, which claimed the life of Lutricia Soloman, remained sketchy.
According to Naidu, Solomon, who was eight months’ pregnant, was in a shack at the back of a house in Burness Street with a friend.
At about 9.30pm, the friend ran into the main house crying, telling Solomon’s boyfriend to go and check if she was alive.
“When the boyfriend went to the shack, he found her dead.
“She sustained a bullet wound under each armpit,” Naidu said.
A statement was yet to be taken from the friend, who had reportedly run away due to shock.
“At this stage, it is not clear what had transpired in the shack,” Naidu said.
Police are investigating a case of murder.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics