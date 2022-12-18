A 29-year-old woman died in an accident on the M4 freeway in Gqeberha at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police had attended the scene at about 4pm on Saturday near the Burman Road, Deal Party, turn-off.
She said a VW Polo with five occupants had gone out of control on a bend and crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of the freeway.
A woman in the car had died on impact and four other people were injured.
The name of the woman who died has not yet been released.
One person dead after car hits barrier on freeway
