×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

One person dead after car hits barrier on freeway

By Devon Koen - 18 December 2022
A 29-year-old woman died on impact when the vehicle she was travelling in hit a concrete barrier near the Burman Road, Deal Party, turnoff on Saturday
FATAL CRASH: A 29-year-old woman died on impact when the vehicle she was travelling in hit a concrete barrier near the Burman Road, Deal Party, turnoff on Saturday
Image: SUPPLIED

A 29-year-old woman died in an accident on the M4 freeway in Gqeberha at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police had attended the scene at about 4pm on Saturday near the Burman Road, Deal Party,  turn-off.

She said a VW Polo with five occupants had gone out of control on a bend and crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of the freeway.

A woman in the car had died on impact and four other people were injured. 

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...

Most Read