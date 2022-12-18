Mkhize gains ground with supporters claiming a dramatic upset will land him top ANC position

Lobbyists for Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa at the ongoing ANC Nasrec conference are each claiming victory as thousands of delegates queue to vote for the national party officials.
Mkhize has mounted a vicious campaign to challenge the incumbent Ramaphosa despite the former KwaZulu-Natal premier having been endorsed by a single province against Ramaphosa’s eight.
A day before the conference Ramaphosa, who had been nominated by more than 2,000 branches, appeared set to return to the position but things took a dramatic turn at the opening of the conference when Mkhize’s numbers suddenly surged upwards.
As the conference proceeded Mkhize managed to turn previously staunch Ramaphosa provinces to his side.
Limpopo, the first province to endorse Ramaphosa, has seemingly ditched him and opted to throw its weight behind Mkhize. North West has followed suit, so has a sizeable chunk of Gauteng, one of Ramaphosa’s strong support bases.
Ramaphosa's camp felt shock waves on the morning of voting day when Limpopo chair Stan Mathabatha, his North West counterpart Nono Maloyi and Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi (TK) Nciza appeared at a headcount of delegates supporting Mkhize.
Some Limpopo leaders told journalists on the sidelines of the conference that they were tired of supporting Ramaphosa, who has not publicly endorsed their chairperson Mathabatha.
Gauteng leaders said they had decided to ditch Ramaphosa after his lobbyists continued to reject their deputy president candidate Paul Mashatile.
North West joined Mkhize because their political posture is identical to Gauteng.
This turn of events has infused confidence that Mkhize may pull off an upset to clinch the top position.
One of Mkhize’s key lobbyists was so boastful that victory was imminent that he laid claim to the cars that Ramaphosa was travelling in, saying the convoy will soon be accustomed to travelling on the N3 to Pietermaritzburg.
“We’re winning this thing. We’re watching him moving around with our cars but we will soon repossess them,” the Mkhize camp insider said.
But Ramaphosa’s lobbyists insist it’s all smoke and mirrors and insist their man will emerge unscathed.
An insider from the Ramaphosa camp said Mkhize’s people were daydreaming.
“We’re in charge. For instance Stan might have moved to support Zweli but the branches are still firmly behind the president. So we are comfortable that victory is certain.”
Mkhize gains ground with supporters claiming a dramatic upset will land him top ANC position
