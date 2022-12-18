Caring New Brighton cops help woman give birth during load-shedding

Split-second decision-making by a cool-headed policewoman enabled a baby to be safely delivered in the New Brighton police station during load-shedding.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a woman in advanced labour had walked in at about 10.20pm on Friday and asked for an ambulance.
The community service centre commander, Sergeant Khayakazi Jodwana, contacted the ambulance service, but the woman, who did not want to be named, then said she was about to deliver the child.
“Jodwana and another woman who was at the community service centre at the time had to act fast to assist the woman in the birth.
“Blankets were brought and at about 2am on Saturday the woman gave birth to a boy.”
Naidu said that due to load-shedding at the time, Jodwana and colleagues at the station had run to the nearest hospital, Empilweni TB Hospital, about a kilometre away, to get assistance for the mother.
“When they could not be assisted, they ran all the way back to the police station.
“A police vehicle was sent to another hospital and accompanied the ambulance to the police station.
“The umbilical cord was then cut and the mother and baby were taken to hospital for further treatment and care.”
Jodwana said initially they had all panicked as they did know what to do.
“We were not trained to deal with situations such as this, but when someone walks into a police station and asks for help, we must help that person, irrespective of whether it is our first time or not.
“Furthermore, we had no other choice but to help the woman to give birth. The Batho Pele principle compels us to put people first.
“I am glad that I could assist to bring a beautiful child safely into the world,” she said.
The officers decided to collect money to assist the woman, who was en route to Plettenberg Bay from Mdantsane, in East London.
“The woman was stranded in Gqeberha and had no money to get to Plettenberg Bay, hence her visit to the police station,” Naidu said.
“For her own safety she decided to spend the night at the police station.”
Acting district commissioner Brigadier Ronald Koll commended the officers.
“It is not every day that our police officers are faced with such situations,” he said.
“However, given the circumstances, they ensured a safe birth and managed to calm the frantic and frightened mother.
“They also made sure that she was comfortable and that the baby was kept warm while waiting for professional medical assistance.
“The goodwill displayed by the members is commendable.”
HeraldLIVE
Caring New Brighton cops help woman give birth during load-shedding
‘I am glad I could assist to bring a beautiful child safely into the world,’ quick-thinking sergeant says
Image: SUPPLIED
Split-second decision-making by a cool-headed policewoman enabled a baby to be safely delivered in the New Brighton police station during load-shedding.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a woman in advanced labour had walked in at about 10.20pm on Friday and asked for an ambulance.
The community service centre commander, Sergeant Khayakazi Jodwana, contacted the ambulance service, but the woman, who did not want to be named, then said she was about to deliver the child.
“Jodwana and another woman who was at the community service centre at the time had to act fast to assist the woman in the birth.
“Blankets were brought and at about 2am on Saturday the woman gave birth to a boy.”
Naidu said that due to load-shedding at the time, Jodwana and colleagues at the station had run to the nearest hospital, Empilweni TB Hospital, about a kilometre away, to get assistance for the mother.
“When they could not be assisted, they ran all the way back to the police station.
“A police vehicle was sent to another hospital and accompanied the ambulance to the police station.
“The umbilical cord was then cut and the mother and baby were taken to hospital for further treatment and care.”
Jodwana said initially they had all panicked as they did know what to do.
“We were not trained to deal with situations such as this, but when someone walks into a police station and asks for help, we must help that person, irrespective of whether it is our first time or not.
“Furthermore, we had no other choice but to help the woman to give birth. The Batho Pele principle compels us to put people first.
“I am glad that I could assist to bring a beautiful child safely into the world,” she said.
The officers decided to collect money to assist the woman, who was en route to Plettenberg Bay from Mdantsane, in East London.
“The woman was stranded in Gqeberha and had no money to get to Plettenberg Bay, hence her visit to the police station,” Naidu said.
“For her own safety she decided to spend the night at the police station.”
Acting district commissioner Brigadier Ronald Koll commended the officers.
“It is not every day that our police officers are faced with such situations,” he said.
“However, given the circumstances, they ensured a safe birth and managed to calm the frantic and frightened mother.
“They also made sure that she was comfortable and that the baby was kept warm while waiting for professional medical assistance.
“The goodwill displayed by the members is commendable.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics