'Zuma wants to stop me from being re-elected,' says Ramaphosa
President tells Jacob Zuma he's abusing legal processes
Image: Alaister Russell
President Cyril Ramaphosa has accused his predecessor of initiating a private prosecution against him in a desperate bid to block him for being elected for a second term as ANC president at the party's 55th national conference taking place in Nasrec.
Ramaphosa made the allegation in a letter drafted by state attorney Herbert Mncube, sent to Zuma’s lawyers in response to a summons served on the eve of the conference.
Ramaphosa's opponents are expected to argue at the national conference that he should be disqualified from running because he faces a private prosecution.
Zuma has instituted a private prosecution against Ramaphosa over his alleged failure to adequately deal with allegations of improper conduct against Billy Downer.
The summons was issued after Ramaphosa’s political opponents failed to topple him in parliament over the Phala Phala report before the conference.
