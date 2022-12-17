Heay rains also fell in George and Plettenberg Bay recording 53.5mm and 12.2mm respectively.
Sampson said at about 10am heavy rains were falling in the Gamtoos and St Francis areas.
He said unfortunately not much rain had fallen in the catchment areas with between 0.2mm and 4.6mm recorded and runoff from the rains would only be noticeable in the next few days.
Light rain is expected in the Bay area in the coming days, Sampson said.
“Nothing can stop the water crisis at this time,” Sampson said.
He also warned motorists that roads in the Swartberg area were very wet and slippery.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay welcomes wet weekend
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Nelson Mandela Bay residents woke up to rumbling clouds and heavy downpours on Saturday with parts of Gqeberha recording up to 37mm of rain.
However, SA Weather Service’s Garth Sampson said much more rain is needed to curtail the ongoing water crisis.
On Saturday morning parts of the Bay were waterlogged with streets, including Strand Street in North End and parts of Cape Road and Park Drive, Central, as well as the 3rd Avenue dip were flooded.
According to Sampson by 8am readings from the airport showed 37.6mm of rain had fallen, 24mm was recorded at 3rd Avenue Dip and 0.2mm in Kariega.
Heay rains also fell in George and Plettenberg Bay recording 53.5mm and 12.2mm respectively.
Sampson said at about 10am heavy rains were falling in the Gamtoos and St Francis areas.
He said unfortunately not much rain had fallen in the catchment areas with between 0.2mm and 4.6mm recorded and runoff from the rains would only be noticeable in the next few days.
Light rain is expected in the Bay area in the coming days, Sampson said.
“Nothing can stop the water crisis at this time,” Sampson said.
He also warned motorists that roads in the Swartberg area were very wet and slippery.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics