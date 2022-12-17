Heavy rain floods parts of Nelson Mandela Bay
By Tremaine van Aardt - 17 December 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal has implored residents to alert the municipality to areas that were flooded.
On Saturday morning parts of the Bay were waterlogged with streets, including Strand Street in North End and parts of Cape Road and Park Drive, Central, 3rd Avenue dip as well as parts of Kwazakhele and New Brighton being flooded...
