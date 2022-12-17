ANC bleeding members in the Eastern Cape
Premium
By Andisa Bonani, Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 17 December 2022
The ANC is bleeding members in the Eastern Cape, with a sharp drop of 20.76% compared to 2017.
The shocking membership decline was revealed by the party's deputy president David Mabuza in his organizational report...
ANC bleeding members in the Eastern Cape
The ANC is bleeding members in the Eastern Cape, with a sharp drop of 20.76% compared to 2017.
The shocking membership decline was revealed by the party's deputy president David Mabuza in his organizational report...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics