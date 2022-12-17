×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

ANC bleeding members in the Eastern Cape

Premium
By Andisa Bonani, Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 17 December 2022

The ANC is bleeding members in the Eastern Cape, with a sharp drop of 20.76% compared to 2017.

The shocking membership decline was revealed by the party's deputy president David Mabuza in his organizational report...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...

Most Read