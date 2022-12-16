WATCH | ANC elective conference delayed by late arrivals, registration process

The ANC's 55th elective conference was off to a slow start as delegates took longer than expected to arrive.
A further source of delay appeared to be the registration of delegates whose details need to be captured before they vote. More than 400 are expected to vote for the party's new leadership.
"If there are no delegates, there will be no conference," ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe told those in the hall.
Delegates from several regions were seen holding up two fingers, signifying a call for a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Earlier in the day, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed that those who voted in favour of adopting the section 89 panel report into Phala Phala would not immediately be disciplined. He said the matter would be handed over to the incoming ANC national executive committee (NEC), whose members would be elected at the conference.
ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was among the most prominent ANC MPs to vote in favour of the report.
