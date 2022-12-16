Excessive use of diesel and the loss of generation units overnight has led to the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding, Eskom said on Friday.
Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 on Thursday and was due to remain at this level until Sunday morning, after which an improvement to stage 3 was expected.
However, the situation has since deteriorated.
The higher stage of power cuts, Eskom said, “was necessary due to the failure of eight generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on open-cycle gas turbines and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves”.
The country will be at stage 6 until further notice.
In a subsequent update, Eskom said: “The inability to pump water overnight at the pumped storage schemes and the low diesel levels have resulted in critically low emergency reserves which needs to be conserved.”
Since Thursday afternoon breakdowns of a unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Tutuka, Kriel, Lethabo and Camden power stations occurred, as well as two units at Kendal Power Station. In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Matla, Camden and Hendrina has contributed to capacity constraints.
"Regrettably, no units were returned to service in the past 24 hours. We currently have 8,023MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,672MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
"Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period."
Click here for your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
Stage 6 load-shedding returns
TimesLIVE
