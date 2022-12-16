NMU student wins top 10 employment award
By Herald Reporter - 16 December 2022
Nelson Mandela University BCom financial planning student Yonela Peter has been selected by the DHL GradStar Awards 2022 as one of the Top 10 most employable full-time students in SA.
A further four NMU students have also made it to the Top 100 in the country, namely Alfred Adjei (LLB), Monalisa Mapapu (advanced diploma business studies) Alulutho Cita (BTech human resources management) and Hlengiwe Nzama (BCom financial planning)...
