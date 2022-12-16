More than 100 NMU postgraduate students awarded master’s, doctoral degrees

More than 100 master’s and doctoral graduates were hooded at Nelson Mandela University’s summer graduation ceremonies this week.
About 4,000 graduates who were conferred their qualifications virtually during the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020 and 2021, were also celebrated with a series of recognition ceremonies during the week.
A total of 111 postgraduate students graduated, with 85 master’s qualifications and 26 doctoral degrees conferred by NMU’s chancellor, Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi.
Among those who obtained doctoral degrees were the executive dean of the faculty of health sciences, Professor Zukiswa Zingela, renowned political analyst and lecturer within the humanities faculty, Dr Ongama Mtimka, and project manager at the university’s Ocean Sciences Campus, Dr Yusuf Adam, who pursued his doctorate in business administration.
Thousands of other excited graduates took the opportunity to walk across the stage during the nine ceremonies recognising those whose qualifications were conferred virtually or in absentia in 2020 and 2021.
Fraser-Moleketi said the university was proud of the graduates’ achievements, particularly given the challenges they faced.
“Without a doubt, your graduation ceremony is taking place at a time of national and global complexity.
"We are witnessing high inflation and an unfortunate reversal of the gains made in poverty eradication, addressing hunger and providing high-quality education.
"On top of it, we are confronted with war. I wish I had better news but that is the reality,” Fraser-Moleketi said.
She reminded the graduates of the attributes the university strove to inculcate in them to ready them for an ever-changing world.
“We have been at pains to ensure that you leave here with certain attributes over and above your excellent disciplinary knowledge, [as we have heard] through the citations.
“We believe that there are certain attributes that will enable you to succeed anywhere in the world.
“The graduate attributes we aspire to inculcate are intellectual curiosity and critical thinking; being responsible agents of change; professionalism and integrity; resilience and adaptive expertise, and innovative solutions-driven creativity,” she said.
Fraser-Moleketi said according to the findings of the latest International University Talent Research Survey, which assesses education and career readiness among graduates, the NMU graduates surveyed were labelled as ground breakers, globe trotters and change makers.
The chancellor said the students surveyed rated NMU highly for its “educational excellence, driving innovative change and [being] entrepreneurial”.
“This is especially important when you consider the reality of the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment of our society,” she said.
Fraser-Moleketi referred to Stats SA’s second quarter labour survey, which found that 2.4% of SA’s 8-million unemployed people were graduates, while a further 7% had other tertiary qualifications as their highest level of education.
“I hope that you do not find yourself in that situation, and that all of you are either employed, running your own businesses or studying further.
“Wherever you find yourselves, we are proud of your achievements and graduation here. Thank you for choosing Nelson Mandela University.”
More than 100 NMU postgraduate students awarded master's, doctoral degrees
