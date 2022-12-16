Age no barrier for 71-year-old business administration PhD graduate
By Zamandulo Malonde - 16 December 2022
One is never too old to learn.
This is what 71 year-old Yusuf Adam proved when he graduated with a doctorate in business administration during the Nelson Mandela University’s summer graduation this week...
