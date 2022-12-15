×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | 'The most incredible road safety campaign video ever'

Deploy a safe driving mindset before taking on the roads this festive season

By Motoring Reporter - 15 December 2022
Tis' the season for joy and sorrow. Be careful on the roads.
Tis' the season for joy and sorrow. Be careful on the roads.
Image: SUPPLIED

With the festive season notorious for carnage on the roads, an Australian road safety video has hit the web, and we are blown away by the concept video.

In the video, two drivers, one speeding and the other waiting to join the road are on a collision course. Both have committed grave mistakes but before their collision they meet, and have a conversation about their infringements. 

They can't change the course, and both have to return to their respective cars to continue their destinies.

An Australian Road Safety Video: Drive Defensively, remember other road users makes mistakes. Know where and when to slow down! Speed kills...

Posted by E-Response Group of Companies on Wednesday, October 10, 2018
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala

Most Read